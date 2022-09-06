John Wiley & Sons (WLYB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 7th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLYB opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

About John Wiley & Sons

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.