Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Trimmed by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Annandale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 92,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,142,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 172,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

JNJ stock opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

