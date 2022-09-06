JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 18,020 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Eagle Materials worth $18,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials stock opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.09.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

