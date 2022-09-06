JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.71% of Integer worth $19,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 697.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 388,063 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 42.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,873 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Integer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 27.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 312,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $99.92.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

