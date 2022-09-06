JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.56 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $18,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. SVB Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Investment Services Inc. now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.





