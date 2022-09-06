JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.67 Million Stock Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 1,108.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.31% of US Ecology worth $19,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 512.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth $210,000.

US Ecology Stock Performance

US Ecology stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $48.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

US Ecology Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on US Ecology in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Articles

