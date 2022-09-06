JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.91 Million Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.98% of Myriad Genetics worth $19,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -90.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

