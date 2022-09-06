JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $80.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $80.35 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

