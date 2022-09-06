JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.05% of AMC Networks worth $18,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in AMC Networks by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in AMC Networks by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Trading Down 2.6 %

AMCX stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AMC Networks to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.