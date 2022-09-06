JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 49,776 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,776 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis Stock Down 0.8 %

Novartis stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $176.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.