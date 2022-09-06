JulSwap (JULD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million

JulSwap (JULD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $187,187.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00879982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016237 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity.

JulSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.