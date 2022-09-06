junca Cash Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JCC)

junca Cash (JCC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One junca Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, junca Cash has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. junca Cash has a market cap of $1.92 million and $34,406.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001685 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00831080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015722 BTC.
About junca Cash
junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for junca Cash is junca-cash.world.
Buying and Selling junca Cash
