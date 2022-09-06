JUST 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $50.50 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $226.74 million and $50.50 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00029556 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00041930 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00082615 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003274 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST (JST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is www.just.network/#.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “UST is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem built for the TRON blockchain. It is an entire suite of products that are mostly centered around a decentralized stablecoin lending platform known as JustStable.The platform launched in August 2020 following an initial exchange offering (IEO) on the Poloniex LaunchBase platform earlier that same year, but the native governance token of the platform (JST) has been circulating since May 2020.It is a two-token ecosystem built around the USDJ and JUST (JST) tokens. USDJ is a multi-collateral stablecoin that has its value pegged to the value of the US dollar (USD), whereas JST has a variety of functions on the platform — paying interest, helping maintain the platform and participating in its governance, helping to set parameters like interest rates (stability fees) and the minimum collateralization ratio.To obtain USDJ on JUST, traders need to deposit collateral in the form of supported collateral tokens — including TRON (TRX), which are exchanged to PTRX tokens and locked as collateral forming a collateralized debt position (CDP). Depending on the amount of collateral deposited, users can then mint and withdraw USDJ, which must later be repaid to retrieve the initial collateral.The platform is designed to provide a fair and borderless hub of DeFi products, that any TRON user can access.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

