JUST 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $50.50 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $226.74 million and $50.50 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00029556 BTC.
- XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008926 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Bubblefong (BBF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00041930 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00082615 BTC.
- Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002486 BTC.
- Celer Network (CELR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003274 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST (JST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is www.just.network/#.
Buying and Selling JUST
