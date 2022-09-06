K21 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30,919.00 (K21)

K21 (K21) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. K21 has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $30,919.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, K21 has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00134750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035695 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023014 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

K21 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

