Kalmar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37,714.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00836893 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015595 BTC.
Kalmar Profile
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Kalmar Coin Trading
