Karura Market Cap Hits $28.00 Million (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Karura coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002189 BTC on exchanges. Karura has a market capitalization of $28.00 million and $361,789.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Karura has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002498 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00874411 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016490 BTC.
Karura Profile
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,691,667 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Karura Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Karura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.