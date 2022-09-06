Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00008093 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $386.37 million and approximately $18.98 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001654 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Versa Token (VERSA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KVANT (KVNT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gainer (GNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuySell (BULLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kava

Kava is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 253,359,299 coins and its circulating supply is 250,874,925 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Telegram | Discord | YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

