Keep3rV1 Market Capitalization Achieves $45.31 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for $106.57 or 0.00566536 BTC on major exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $45.31 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,811.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00135753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00035667 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023392 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 425,178 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

