KeeperDAO Price Hits $29.70 (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $18.35 million and $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $29.70 or 0.00143193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,134.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00134406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00036005 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022996 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

