Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Kellogg stock opened at $72.70 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,505 shares of company stock worth $79,338,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

