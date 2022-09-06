KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in KemPharm were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at about $1,283,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KemPharm by 87.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 76,273 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 15.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 243,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 32,823 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm Stock Performance

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. KemPharm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMPH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About KemPharm



KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

