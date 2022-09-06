KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) vs. National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Head to Head Contrast

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KeyCorp and National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $7.56 billion 2.16 $2.63 billion $2.28 7.70 National Bankshares $53.41 million 3.77 $20.38 million N/A N/A

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KeyCorp and National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 2 7 6 0 2.27 National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

KeyCorp currently has a consensus price target of $23.39, indicating a potential upside of 33.29%. National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.41%. Given KeyCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 28.53% 15.01% 1.15% National Bankshares 39.21% 12.62% 1.26%

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. KeyCorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

KeyCorp beats National Bankshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of approximately 999 branches and 1,317 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. It operates 23 branch offices, a loan production office, and 22 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

