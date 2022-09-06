Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of KEY opened at C$31.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 15.62. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$26.34 and a 1 year high of C$35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.70%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

