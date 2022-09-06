Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,734 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $79.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kilroy Realty Profile

Several analysts recently commented on KRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

