Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 23rd

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 127.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $562,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 324,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 374.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 102,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

