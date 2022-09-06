Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.81.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,521,000 after buying an additional 548,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,072,000 after buying an additional 699,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after buying an additional 11,141,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 245,905 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

