Kin (KIN) Market Cap Hits $22.50 Million

Kin (KIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $22.50 million and approximately $488,061.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,238,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,927,205,746,125 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

