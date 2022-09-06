Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,159,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,559 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

