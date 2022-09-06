Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $243,159,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,505,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,438 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,180 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 589.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,628,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,374 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

