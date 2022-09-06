KingMoney Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,117.00 (KIM)

KingMoney (KIM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One KingMoney coin can now be bought for about $14.81 or 0.00061760 BTC on popular exchanges. KingMoney has a market cap of $3.04 million and $14,117.00 worth of KingMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KingMoney has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

KingMoney Profile

KingMoney’s total supply is 573,946,318 coins and its circulating supply is 205,000 coins. KingMoney’s official Twitter account is @ABkingmoney. The official website for KingMoney is kingmoney.io.

KingMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KingMoney is a digital currency developed trying to operate in ease transport of value in a network marketing industry. These activities include the creation of a transferable value in a network as a replacement for the money of goods or commission of work conducted on the network. The system contributes to the development of the network marketing industry among political borders by reducing the bureaucracy of transferring money between countries, organizations, firms, etc. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KingMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KingMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

