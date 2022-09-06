Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $74.06

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.06 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 56.22 ($0.68). Kingspan Group shares last traded at GBX 56.64 ($0.68), with a volume of 5,285 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, August 19th.
Kingspan Group Stock Down 3.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.90 million and a PE ratio of 16.91.
Kingspan Group Cuts Dividend
About Kingspan Group
Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.
Read More
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.