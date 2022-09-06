Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $74.06

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.06 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 56.22 ($0.68). Kingspan Group shares last traded at GBX 56.64 ($0.68), with a volume of 5,285 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Kingspan Group Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.90 million and a PE ratio of 16.91.

Kingspan Group Cuts Dividend

About Kingspan Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a €0.26 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Kingspan Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,552.24%.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

