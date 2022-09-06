Kingspan Group plc (KGSPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1663 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Kingspan Group Trading Up 2.7 %

KGSPY stock opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $126.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €100.00 ($102.04) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($105.10) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

