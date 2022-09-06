Kishu Inu Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $44.32 Million (KISHU)

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Kishu Inu has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Kishu Inu has a total market capitalization of $44.32 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kishu Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,956.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00135912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00035263 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023211 BTC.

Kishu Inu Profile

KISHU is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2021. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKishu. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu.

Kishu Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu ($KISHU): is building a community-focused decentralized transaction network. KISHU is fully decentralized, and all decisions are made by the community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kishu Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kishu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

