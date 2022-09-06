Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.63

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.63 and traded as low as $7.20. Klabin shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.
Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Klabin Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
About Klabin
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.
