KLAYswap Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $23.01 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00004153 BTC on major exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $23.01 million and $946,715.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00831402 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015567 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.