Klever (KLV) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Klever (KLV) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Klever has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Klever has a market cap of $48.91 million and $1.46 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00877991 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,880,780,407 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klever

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.