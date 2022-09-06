KnoxFS (New) (KFX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,376.00

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KnoxFS (New) has a total market cap of $105,774.22 and approximately $1,376.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00870581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016512 BTC.

KnoxFS (New) Coin Profile

KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 561,998 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.

Buying and Selling KnoxFS (New)

