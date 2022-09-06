Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amgen by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 40,898 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 541.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,678 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Amgen by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 209,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after buying an additional 103,333 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $242.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.17. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.