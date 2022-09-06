Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 136 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,274.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 75 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG opened at $1,616.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,477.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,455.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

