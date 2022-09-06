Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,881,357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,769 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,059,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 62.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $367.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $387.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $344.66 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.