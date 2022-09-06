Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 397,695 shares of company stock valued at $67,597,190 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $168.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.96. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.