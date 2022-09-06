Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 804,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 730,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.71.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $236.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.77. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.79, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.12.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,625 shares of company stock worth $16,101,758. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

