Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $343.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $695.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

