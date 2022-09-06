Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.
IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.