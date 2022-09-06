Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Acushnet by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Acushnet Price Performance

Acushnet stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

