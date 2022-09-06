Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2 %

MAR stock opened at $154.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

