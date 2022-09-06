Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 25.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,152,000 after buying an additional 346,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,003,000 after buying an additional 102,685 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,166,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 19.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,121,000 after buying an additional 172,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 959,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

TEAM stock opened at $232.42 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

