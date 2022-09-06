Kommunitas Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kommunitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $332,643.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kommunitas alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00029752 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00042353 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00083318 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Kommunitas Profile

Kommunitas is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2021. Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1. The official website for Kommunitas is kommunitas.net.

Kommunitas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kommunitas is a decentralized and tier-less Launchpad. It is a solution for Multi Chain oriented projects, welcoming projects from various blockchains like Polygon, BSC, Ethereum, Avalance, Solana, etc.The community of $KOM will vote and determine which project will be or will not be launched on Kommunitas platform.Telegram | Discord | MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kommunitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kommunitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kommunitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kommunitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.