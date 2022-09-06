Komodo (KMD) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.79 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $37.00 million and $4.79 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001397 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00317613 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00128381 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00081885 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,595,254 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

