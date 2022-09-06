Komodo Price Hits $0.28 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $37.00 million and $4.79 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00317613 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00128381 BTC.
- Flux (FLUX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006486 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00081885 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- Ycash (YEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000310 BTC.
Komodo Profile
Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,595,254 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Komodo
