Komodo Price Hits $0.28 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $37.00 million and $4.79 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00317613 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00128381 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00081885 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,595,254 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

