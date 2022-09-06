Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $25.76 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 31,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

